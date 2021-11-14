Why is it said that Sofía Vergara was the cause of the end of the friendship between Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil | Celebs | nnda-nnlt | CHEKA

Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil They had a solid friendship, which ended abruptly, after the singer was seen with the actor’s ex-girlfriend, who was none other than Sofía Vergara. The protagonist of “I am Eva for her” and “The most beautiful ugly woman” never wanted to say what really happened, but he has made it clear that they are no longer friends.

Luis Miguel’s family and Jaime Camil’s family always had a very close relationship, they vacationed together and it was the Camil family, according to the Netflix bioseries, helped him pay his debts with the Ministry of Finance and even went to Barcelona to the funeral of Luisito Rey, father of “El Sol”.

The singer and Jaime were very close, like brothers. They went to party, lived together and even maintained their friendship, despite the fact that the singer and Issabela Camil, the actor’s sister, ended their relationship. But what happened to end such a beautiful friendship?

The issue came to light again when the renowned actor gave an interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who asked him if he had seen Luis Miguel’s bioseries. Jaime Camil said that he has not seen the series and that, in addition, he has no interest in seeing it, but he assured that he does love Diego Boneta a lot and is “talented.”

Regarding his distancing from “El Sol de México” and the reasons that caused this situation, Jaime only said: “I don’t know the net, maybe life cycles that are closing … “.

WHAT IS THE LEGEND ABOUT SOFÍA VERGARA AND THE BREAKING OF THE FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN LUIS MIGUEL AND JAIME CAMIL?

Although Jaime Camil did not want to testify about Luis Miguel, several sources say that their relationship deteriorated after the alleged romance that Luis Miguel had with Sofía Vergara very shortly after the Colombian actress ended her relationship with the actor.

Sofía Vergara and Luis Miguel were caught by a paparazzi leaving a hotel in Miami weeks after it became known about the breakup between Vergara and Camil. So a possible conflict between the two friends was rumored.

Last year, Jaime Camil said in an interview with Andrea Legarreta for Hoy the following: “I do know the concept of friendship very well and there are people who do not understand it. A friendship has two ways, not just one ”the actor stated without directly mentioning the singer.

Jaime Camil also affirmed that his relationship with Luis Miguel was not as he imagined it: “At first, obviously, it is very dazzling to be friends with someone like Luis Miguel, but later you mature and you say: ‘No, this is not cool'”.