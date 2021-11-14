Why is Dwayne Johnson known as ‘The Rock’? This is how this character was born | Cinema | Entertainment

His charisma has managed to transcend several generations and have allowed this actor to continue cultivating box office successes. And perhaps a future presidency?

It is the year 2032 and actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as La Roca is one of the candidates for the presidency of the United States. His opponents, however, accuse him of having lived too long Hollywood-style, making it impossible for him to understand the needs and difficulties of ordinary citizens.

“That statement is not close to reality. I’ve had a wonderful life, but it wasn’t always like this. I had to work very hard for everything they see now ”, Johnson defends himself in the first chapter of the series Young rock, inspired by his life and that can be seen in HBO Max. “There are still many things that I have not told anyone. Stories of my life that I was not ready to share until now and in order to understand me, you must understand where I come from ”.

This is the starting point for the production that with a dynamic mixture of drama and comedy shows the origin of this actor, narrated by himself, although with actors who represent him at different ages and stages of his life.

And the presidential race is the fictional element? Well, we will have to wait and see, a poll conducted in April 2021 showed that 46% of American adults would support his possible candidacy in real life.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers ever imagined that a bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan, tequila lover and truck driver would join their club, but if it ever happens, I would be honored to serve the people. ”, He commented on his Instagram.

Actor Uli Latukefu plays him in the series ‘Young Rock’.

The series recalls key episodes of his life such as his childhood in Hawaii, his adolescent concerns, his great college career as a football player and how he inherited his talent for wrestling from his father, Rocky Johnson, who died in January 2020 ( the first chapter is dedicated to him).

He made his film debut in 2001 with an appearance in The Mummy Returns which would later be his step to The scorpion king (2002) and since then he has reaped several successes that have made him an unmistakable face for his audience.

Johnson’s last film appearance was for Disney with Jungle cruise, together with the actress Emily blunt. The film is based on the adventure genre, a style that fits the image and profile of The Rock very well, and takes him back in time, as in the films After the Lost Emerald and Indiana Jones.

“It was an opportunity to make a film that has real lasting power that transcends time,” he said at a pre-release press conference. “But I also found it beautiful and very important to pay tribute to Walt Disney and his vision. In 1955, when the first park opened, the Jungle Cruise attraction was one of the first. Not many people know this, but Walt Disney himself was the first captain when the attraction opened. He invested time and love, a lot of dedication and passion in her. And here we are, decades later, with the opportunity to create something very special. ”

Although today it is common to connect it with the nickname of La Roca, few know its origin and he explained it on one occasion. However, it still remains one of the most asked questions to Google around the world.

Johnson began his career in the professional wrestling ring under the name Rocky maivia (a mix between his father’s names, Rocky johnson, and his maternal grandfather, Peter maivia), but then decided to adopt a new nickname to help him create his own identity and legacy as The Rock. And it worked!