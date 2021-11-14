Why didn’t Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change shirts with him?

There are few opportunities in which internationally you face stars of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel messi. Jurgen Damm has had the privilege of facing both defending the colors of the Mexican teamHowever, luck did not smile at him to get the legendary soccer players’ shirts.

As the now player of the Atlanta United, he counted from his account TikTok how it was that he approached the Portuguese and the Argentine on different occasions, but could not change shirts with them, as some colleagues had already requested the traditional barter.

“I have anecdotes with the two greatest players in history, the Bug (Ronaldo) and the flea (Messi). In the Confederations Cup, when we play against Portugal, I slowly approached the Bug to ask for his shirt and unfortunately already 30 more players of the Mexican team They had asked him for it and he did not touch me ”, detailed the extreme that has risen to ‘fame’ on social networks thanks to his peculiar way of showing intimacy within the world of football.

“And in a friendly here in state United against Argentina I quickly approached the Little flea to ask for his shirt, from the greatest player in history, but just as many players had asked for it and it didn’t touch me either, “he recalled. Damm.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: QATAR 2022: CROATIA IS INSTALLED IN THE WORLD CUP AFTER BEATING RUSSIA