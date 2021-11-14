Who’d say? Ariana Grande remembered her beginnings in Victorious, the series that did not bet on her

USA-. In 2010, Nickelodeon premiered the series Victorious, which became a success. The show focused on Tori Vega, played by Victoria Justice, who after entering an arts school befriends a peculiar group, of which the character of Ariana Grande, Cat. Nickeloden he planned to turn Justice into a big Disney-style star, but things didn’t go as planned.

As a guest of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Big She briefly recalled her passage through the series that, unintentionally, catapulted her to fame. The topic was raised by a special segment of the Clarkson in which they are celebrating the city of The Angels during this week. “The first time I came to Los Angeles it was to get my second call from Victorious, and I was very nervous, but very excited.“, said Big.

“Was very young. I was 14 years old, but had never been here until they called me back. My mother said to me, ‘Do you think you can really do this? Should we get an apartment? They made us wait a long time. There is a long wait time between each call, and we were in a hotel. I was like, ‘I hope so, I have no idea,’ ”he continued. Big.

Ariana She recalled her happiness at being selected for the role, since thanks to the trust her mother had in her, they ended up renting an apartment with a contract for six months long before she was chosen. Yes OK Big it was not for whom Nickelodeon bet, the fans of the show went crazy to hear his vocal ability when he sang Give it up next to Elizabeth Gillies in the first season.

While Nickelodeon I was still trying to convert to Justice on a star, who recently released his new single Stay, hired Big for a Victorious and iCarly spinoff: Sam & cat. The show didn’t go a long way, and the artist ended up quitting to begin her solo career as a singer. The gossips say that Justice envied Big and that he bullied her on the recording set, although they both denied that version.