Which teams got their ticket to the World Cup and which could do so soon?

This Saturday, France and Belgium they stamped their pass to Qatar World Cup 2022 Thanks to their victories, with this there are already six teams with their guaranteed ticket to the World Cup.

Thursday, Brazil did the same before Colombia to ensure its place, as it has been in all World Cups in history.

France, Belgium and Brazil join Denmark and Germany, who got their pass last FIFA date, and the host Qatar, to be the first officially invited.

During the next few days some other places will be defined, especially in Europe, who has already finished his first qualifying stage, leaving only the places pending Repechage.

This Sunday some other tickets will be defined, where we could see the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo already Spain with their places secured, or failing that, with both feet in the Repechage, depending on the result.

Croatia and Russia The pass will also be played this Sunday in a direct match. And for Monday, Italy the current champion of the Eurocup the direct ticket is played against Norway.

England and the Netherlands in the same way they can seal their place with a triumph in their next encounters.

Argentina In the event of beating Brazil on Tuesday, it would also ensure its presence in the tournament.

So in the next few days, quite a few selections will be added to Qatar 2022.

