When behavior costs celebrities a fortune

Some well-known characters, scandals, reprehensible behavior, excesses or off-color comments cost them millions of dollars. Ronaldinho, Tiger Woods or Kate Moss are examples of how damaging their image can be very expensive.

+++ In 2005, the British tabloid Daily Mirror published a photo of actress and model Kate Moss using cocaine. She took responsibility for her actions and apologized, but it didn’t do her much good. The snapshot caused an earthquake among the companies of which it was image and they began to fall like dominoes.

+++ The sex scandals of Tiger Woods, considered one of the best golfers in history, cost him various advertising contracts, including the sports drink house part of PepsiCo, Gatorade, and the communications company AT&T.

+++ The underwear brand Hanes had the actor Charlie Sheen, star of the series “Two and a Half Men”, to announce one of their lines. But when on Christmas Day he was arrested for sexist violence, they decided to back down.

The lives of the rich and famous often seem glamorous, but all that glitters is not gold. Many end up having financial problems.

It is true that there are many inspiring stories about highly recognized people who went from having nothing to making gold. However, sometimes, the reverse path is also traveled. Many stars have ended up going bankrupt.

From musicians to athletes to movie stars. Sometimes the standard of living of famous people leads them to bankruptcy. Many famous people have ended up filing for bankruptcy. In fact, some of them had trouble paying their bank loans and even supporting their children.

These are some examples of the celebrities who ended up going broke after achieving great success. Of course, several of them managed to recover.

Nicolas Cage was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood making 40 million dollars in 2009 alone

Cage was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, earning up to € 40 million in a year, but he was also one of the biggest spenders. He bought many houses, many cars, and other luxury items.

The IRS seized several properties from him and claimed a debt of 6 million dollars for not having paid the corresponding taxes. The precarious situation led him to sell many of his belongings and play roles in minor films.

As of May 2017, Cage earned $ 25 million for one of his most recent roles as Spider-Noir in ‘Spider-Man: a new universe’ of 2018.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s nickname is “Money” for never losing a boxing match. Ironically, he owed the IRS money.

Mayweather has never lost a match in a boxing ring, his fortune led to him being nicknamed “Money.” However, Deadspin reported that Mayweather has owed ISR money for a decade.

The accumulated debt for not paying the corresponding taxes amounts to 22.2 million dollars. Which led him to get back in the ring after his retirement.

He was considered the king athlete of pay-per-view (PPV), since he sold nearly 25 million events in this form of subscription television throughout his career, for a global value of more than 1,500 million dollars.

Joaquin Cortes

The Cordovan dancer and choreographer was for years one of the most international figures in flamenco.

He was part of the National Ballet, went on international solo tours, starred in various advertising campaigns for luxury brands, rubbed shoulders with supermodels and was even an Almodóvar boy, but, like many others, he saw a large part of his heritage disappear during the economic crisis.

Thus, Cortés suffered the seizure of all his properties in 2012 to settle a debt of 2 million with the Treasury for the non-payment of Social Security and personal income tax payments through the company that managed his assets. In 2017, he decided to return to the stage directing as a dancer and director of new shows after several years residing abroad.

Mike Tyson earned $ 300 million over his career, in 2003 he had a negative balance of $ 23 million.

Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson earned $ 300 million during his career, but in 2003 accumulated a negative balance in his finances of $ 23 million. He filed for bankruptcy, went back to jail, and underwent rehabilitation before regaining financial stability.

In 2003, he owed money to ISR, the UK tax authorities, lawyers, his personal trainer, his financial advisers, music producers, and many more people. Tyson paid $ 9 million in his divorce and was unable to pay child support.

Today, Tyson appears to be solvent again. In 2018, Tyson founded a marijuana company in California called The Ranch Companies. This year he revealed that he wants to start a cannabis-themed resort.

Stephen Baldwin filed for bankruptcy in 2009, when he owed money in taxes and a couple of mortgages.

Alec’s younger brother filed for bankruptcy in 2009 when he owed money in taxes and the bank for defaulting on some mortgages. The problems recurred when Baldwin’s home was repossessed in 2017 after six years without paying the mortgage.

On another occasion, Baldwin was arrested and served five years of probation for not having paid taxes for three consecutive years.

50 Cent started his career as a rapper, but most of his money comes from various businesses. His first financial problems appeared in 2008.

In 2015, 50 Cent was in debt of $ 32.5 million. That same year he was involved in lawsuits and problems paying support for his children. The following year he declared bankruptcy.

Most recently, he was lucky when Bitcoin rose in price. He received 700 bitcoins as part of a payment in 2014 and his fortune appreciated.

Actress Kim Basinger once bought a 6,552-hectare town and later had to file for bankruptcy.

In 1989, Basinger paid $ 20 million for the town of Braselton in Georgia. It was expected to create a tourist attraction such as a theme park or movie studio, but in 1993 it filed for bankruptcy and had to sell the property.

The bankruptcy of the actress was a news that traveled around the world. Basinger was sued by the producer of ‘Boxing Helena‘, Carl Mazzocone for resigning from a signed contract. The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered him to pay damages and attorneys’ fees.

Basinger finally settled with Main Line Pictures in 1995, avoiding the initial judgment of $ 8.1 million.

He has continued to act in films such as ‘8 miles‘2002 with Eminem,’Charlie St. Cloud‘2010 with Zac Efron, and’Fifty Shades Darker ‘ of 2017.



