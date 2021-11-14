When are the 2021 Apertura Repechage matches?

Three of the big teams will play in direct elimination alongside the mighty Monterrey. The official schedules will be reported tomorrow.

November 14, 2021 · 06:24 hs

Already with America, Atlas, Tigers and Leon installed in the League directly by finishing among the first four places, now it only remains to know the four clubs they will face in the Quarter finals, three of which could be so-called big clubs.

With his somersault over Blue Cross on the last day, Cougars managed to sneak into Repechage, where they were already Toluca, Santos, Puebla, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Chivaswhile breaking was added Athletic of San Luis for the tie of 0-0 in view of Saints in the last game of the Matchday 17.

According to the calendar released by the MX League, the Repechage of the Scream Mexico A21 will be played Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, although it will be missing define which days will choose the teams that will host the matches. The MX League clarified that dates and Schedule of the Reclassification will be announced next monday fifteen of November. Santos vs. Athletic of San Luis; Toluca vs. Cougars; Puebla vs. Chivas; Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

The parties of the Repechage will be disputed single party at the headquarters of the four clubs that are in better position in the table. As a rule, two will be on Saturday and the others two on Sunday. In case the equality continues in the 90 minutes will go straight to criminal.