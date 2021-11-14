WhatsApp: Trick to make combined or personalized emojis | Pixabay

Today we will show you how you can do emojis customized for both Twitter and WhatsApp applications, so read on so you don’t miss out on how to do it step by step.

That’s right, now Twitter and WhatsApp users can create emojis custom by combining two of the funny faces on cell phones with the Android and iOS operating systems.

It should be mentioned that this that we mentioned is possible if you use the well-known Google keyboard, GBoard.

To create emojis in an extremely easy way, you just have to access the Twitter and WhatsApp applications, and of course, have the GBoard keyboard installed.

However, in case you don’t have that app yet, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store.

With this application you can generate up to 14 thousand different emojis, choosing two of those that are available.

Although on some phones the emoji suggestion appears automatically, you can also activate the function by making an adjustment on the keyboard. For the latter you must:

Open the keyboard in the Twitter or WhatsApp applications

Go to the three points located in the upper right

Access preferences

Enable the emoji sticker box so that GBoard suggests them to you when you select them on the keyboard

Later, you only have to choose two emojis to be able to customize and share them in your messages like this:

Open Twitter or WhatsApp and enter the keyboard

Tap the emoji field on the keyboard

Click on the two emojis you want to join

The available combinations will automatically appear

Choose the one you like the most and share it in your publications or in the chat that you like the most

On the other hand, you can also download the Emoji Kitchen app. In this case, it is easier to customize emojis for the web, where you only have to select an emoji in each box and see the combination it offers.

And there is no doubt that with the possibility of making your own personalized emojis you can give a special touch to your conversations and make them more fun.

Also, as if that were not enough, another thing is that you can add them as stickers and use them as many times as you want.

So if you want to surprise your friends or any other contact, do not hesitate to do this simple and quick trick, because in this way you will be able to surprise all your contacts quite a bit.