WhatsApp: How to log out of all the devices that linked your account?

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, has a Endless tricks, shortcuts and / or actions that little by little are discovered. In that sense, in BRAND Claro we will teach you to log out of all devices that you linked to your account.

This trick can be very useful when you use WhatsApp Web in a foreign computer and you forget to log out after you have occupied it. Remember that if you don’t log out, all your conversations can be exposed to any other person who has access to such equipment.

How to log out of WhatsApp on all linked devices? First verify that WhatsApp has no pending updates. Open the app and press the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Choose the one that says ‘paired devices’. Scroll down and in the ‘Device status’ section you will see all the devices linked to your WhatsApp account. To close them, just tap on the device icon and finally click on ‘sign out’.

Can I do this trick on any iOS and Android device?

Yes, this action can be done in smartphones with iOS or Android operating system.

