WhatsApp allows you to ignore any contact and hide the ‘last seen’ message; we tell you how to do it step by step

ANDl world of WhatsApp keeps getting renewed every year and this instant communication app has new updates, Well, you can now make sure that some people cannot see your last connection, this for the purpose of your privacy.

What is the ‘last seen’ message on WhatsApp and who can see it?

This can be observed when you stop connecting to the application, so it tells your contacts what time you are online and what time you are not. That is why this new update and feature.

How to select the contacts you don’t want to see the ‘last seen’?

You just have to choose in your contacts which you can put on a blacklist, these people will not be able to see your last connection.

Is this trick exclusive to Android or can it also be done on iOS?

This trick can only be done with Android cell phones, so if you have this company you can do it from now on.

