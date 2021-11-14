What would happen to your body if you stopped eating bread?

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
53

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Lifestyle

The most current and interesting for your health, leisure and entertainment.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211112/que-pasaria-con-tu-organismo-si-dejaras-de-comer-el-pan-1118174042.html

What would happen to your body if you stopped eating bread?

What would happen to your body if you stopped eating bread?

The nutritionist and endocrinologist Alena Barredo told Sputnik what changes would occur in your body if you exclude all kinds of bread from the diet. 12.11.2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-12T17: 15 + 0000

2021-11-12T17: 15 + 0000

2021-11-12T17: 15 + 0000

Lifestyle

💗 health

nutrition

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1117335809_0:83:1920:1163_1920x0_80_0_0_8944ac395f9e93b647b786fefbb0d34d.jpg

“Bread is a fast carbohydrate that negatively affects carbohydrate metabolism and causes insulin resistance. If people reject bread, insulin and glucose will decrease and carbohydrate and lipid metabolism will normalize. Triglycerides and fractions of bad cholesterol will also decrease. The growth of pathogenic bacteria and fungi will slow down in the intestine, which will stimulate the growth of a friendly microbiota, “the doctor explained. The specialist also added that whole wheat bread with bran and fiber is considered the most useful as it will be “the most neutral of all types of bread that increase insulin and glucose.”

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211103/estos-son-los-alimentos-que-debes-evitar-para-cuidar-tu-pancreas-1117830042.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1117335809_130:0:1790:1245_1920x0_80_0_0_d4676906b791fa0b66a995b3bfbd1792.jpg

💗 health, nutrition

The nutritionist and endocrinologist Alena Barredo told Sputnik what changes would occur in your body if you exclude all kinds of bread from the diet.

“Bread is a fast carbohydrate that negatively affects carbohydrate metabolism and causes insulin resistance. If people reject bread, insulin and glucose will decrease and carbohydrate and lipid metabolism will normalize. Triglycerides and fractions of bad cholesterol will also decrease. The growth of pathogenic bacteria and fungi will slow down in the intestine, which will stimulate the growth of a friendly microbiota “, explained the doctor.

The specialist also added that whole wheat bread with bran and fiber is considered the most useful, since it will be “the most neutral of all the types of bread that increase insulin and glucose.”

Junk Food - Sputnik World, 1920, 03.11.2021

These are the foods you should avoid to take care of your pancreas

November 3, 01:20 GMT

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here