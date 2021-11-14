What to watch on TV today? Sunday, November 14, 2021 | TV

12.40 / Sundance

‘Red’

Argentina, 2018 (109 minutes). Director: Benjamin Naishtat. Performers: Darío Grandinetti, Andrea Frigerio, Alfredo Castro, Diego Cremonesi.

In the months leading up to the military coup in Argentina led by Videla in March 1976, Red he immerses himself in a group of characters trapped in an environment of underground violence, ready to explode at any moment, a society in which the tumor of tyranny begins to develop. Benjamin Naishtat adopts in his story a distant format of thriller, but Red it is, in reality, a stark drama in which vital terror is always underlying, under images of icy nudity.

16.35 / COSMO

‘Jack Reacher’

USA, 2012 (130 minutes). Director: Christopher McQuarrie. Performers: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike.

The literary researcher created by Lee Child centers a hectic blockbuster starring a forceful Tom Cruise who knows how to give intensity to a dark character. Although it is based on conventions, the film delivers grim action sequences, shot with singular efficiency.

17.40 / TCM

‘Fire cars’

Chariots of Fire . United Kingdom, 1981 (123 minutes). Director: Hugh Hudson. Performers: Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Ian Holm, Brad Davis.

Although it had a huge popular success at its premiere, Fire cars It is today a film somewhat forgotten by fans. Along with a meticulous re-enactment of the period, it offers an emotional hymn to the desire for self-improvement thanks to the true story of two runners participating in the 1924 Olympic Games. In addition, it includes in the cast a group of legendary interpreters of British cinema in Supporting roles and visuals vibrate with a great Vangelis soundtrack.

19.30 / Movistar Action

‘V for Vendetta’

UK-US, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: James McTeigue. Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt.

In a futuristic and totalitarian London, the hero of v for Vendetta he is a masked champion of freedom, whose aim is to blow up the British Parliament. Such a starting point served Alan Moore and David Lloyd to create a legendary comic and now the Wachowski brothers to deliver as screenwriters and producers a well-understood emblem of commercial cinema, which enthroned a dark and bitter protagonist and bet on a product of entertainment wrapped in social demands.

20.45 / The 1

Spain-Sweden, before the 2022 World Cup

The Spanish team is measured in Seville against the Swedish team in their qualification duel for the 2022 World Cup. The defeats of the Swedes against Greece and Georgia lead Spain to wait with some tranquility for the La Cartuja match. Luis Enrique’s players will qualify for the World Cup event if they win or tie the match. For its part, Sweden is only worth the victory to avoid the play-off.

21.25 / The Sixth

‘Saved’ talks with Alberto Rodríguez

Former United We Can Deputy Alberto Rodríguez will be interviewed by Gonzo in this week’s delivery of Saved. After the withdrawal of his act of deputy fulfilling a sentence of the Supreme Court that condemned the Canarian politician, Rodríguez has returned to his work in a refinery in Tenerife, from which he left in 2016. The program will also include the opinions on this matter of four journalists, Enric Juliana, Lucía Méndez, Esther Palomera and Pedro García Cuartango.

21.30 / The 2

The unexpected photographs of Antoni Campañà, in ‘Essentials’

The documentary The red box, by Placid García-Planas, Arnau Gonzalez I vilalta and Toni Monne, plunges into a fascinating event: hidden in a house in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) there are two boxes that hide thousands of photographs that Antoni Campañà Bandranas took during the Civil War . Based on this fact, the documentary investigates the work of Campañà, which questions historical memory. And he tries to solve the enigma of why he hid five thousand photographs of the war in his country, so that no one would see them, but he did not destroy them.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘What happened between your father and mother?’

Avanti! United States, 1972 (140 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Jack Lemmon, Juliet Mills, Clive Revill.

Jack Lemmon discovers the secret life of his father, but it is too late: he is dead. And Lemmon is very troubled when he realizes that the father had a lover, and a little less when he met her daughter. Thus, amid laughter and bitterness, a pure comedy is born, full of both wit and vitriol. Another sample of the absolute genius of Billy Wilder, who throws agitated lashes at bourgeois thought.

22.00 / TNT

‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

USA-UK, 2001 (140 minutes). Director: Chris Columbus. Performers: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson.

The adaptation of the first of JK Rowling’s novels features amazing special effects and a narrative packed with rhythm, power and intensity. The character’s adventures would be overshadowed in the following installments, but this one is recommended for all ages.

22.30 / The Sixth

In 2016, in ‘Where were you then?’

Ana Pastor, in charge of Where were you then? It reaches one of the most turbulent years of Spanish political life in the last decade. 2016 was the year in which the Socialist Party was split in half due to the institutional blockade they had suffered since the general elections of December 2015. It was also the year in which the brutal rape of a 17-year-old girl was committed at the hands of of a group of five men who called themselves ‘La Manada’. Among other contents, the program will also address the end of the practice of Toro de la Vega and the exclusive journalism of the ‘Panama Papers’.

22.30 / The 2

‘Spanish version’ broadcasts ‘El crack cero’

The space dedicated to Spanish cinema broadcasts the film this week The zero crack, by José Luis Garci, in which the director recovered, almost 40 years later, the iconic character of Germán Areta. Two of the film’s actors, Carlos Santos and Miguel Ángel Muñoz, will be present at the discussion after the film is broadcast, moderated by Cayetana Guillén Cuervo.

24.00 / TCM

‘Gosford Park’

USA, 2001 (134 minutes). Director: Robert Altman. Performers: Alan Bates, Kristin Scott Thomas, Maggie Smith, Jeremy Northam.

Nonetheless, there are some iconic films in the filmography of a director as overrated as Robert Altman. It happens, in general, when Altman makes an effort to subordinate the staging to the study of the characters, a terrain in which he moves with great skill. It is the case of this absorbing work: in England in 1932, the Gosford Park mansion welcomes a group of select guests. With them comes their servants, who will occupy the lower part of the residence. Altman sets up the adventures of more than 30 characters to peer into the bowels of the British class system and paint a detailed portrait of its abjection. To give his play even more luster, he inserts a police plot into the story, in the ways of Agatha Christie, following a murder committed at the residence.

