What to see on CCC Go, HBO Max, Starzplay and Disney +

THE END OF THE AGES

(FX, AT 20.15)

In a few minutes, in the main cities of the United States, there are strange and chilling deaths that escape all explanation. Elliot Moore, a Philadelphia science teacher, trying to avoid this mysterious and deadly phenomenon, goes to Pennsylvania with his wife, his friend Julian and his daughter; however, it soon becomes clear that no place is safe. But suddenly, Elliot begins to glimpse the true nature of what is happening when tragedy closes in on them.

A STAR IS BORN

(TNT, AT 22)

Jackson Maine is an established music star who one night meets and falls in love with Ally, a young artist struggling to get ahead in show business. Just when she is about to give up her dream of becoming a singer, Jack decides to help her on her career to fame. But the road will be harder than you imagine.

HUNTING BIN LADEN

(PARAMOUNT, AT 11:55 PM)

A fascinating and in-depth account of the hunt for Osama bin Laden, through testimonies from CIA analysts and agents, who followed him for almost two decades. The investigations were carried out in different countries and regions, with the use of satellites.

HBO MAX

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON

The peaceful but nondescript life of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives on a farm with her family, is altered with the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a veteran photographer for National Geographic magazine, who visits Madison County, Iowa. to photograph its old bridges. When Francesca invites Robert to dinner, a true love and an unknown passion will be born between them. The stars of this acclaimed American romantic comedy are Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood.

STAR +

Britannia

It recounts the attempt of the Roman imperial army to conquer the wild British lands dominated by clans and druids. It is 43 BC and Kerra, the daughter of the King of the Cantii, is forced to put aside her differences with her arch nemesis, Queen Antedia to fight the invaders together. The Romans, led by General Aulus Plautius, arrive determined to succeed where Julius Caesar failed, and conquer this mythical land on the fringes of the Roman Empire. Aulus is a strong leader, but he hides a dark secret that threatens his mission.

ACORN TV

ACKLEY BRIDGE

Series set in the institute of the fictional English town of Yorkshire, Ackley Bridge College. It is a new center that has been born from the merger of the two pre-existing schools, one of them with a majority of British students and the other with students of Asian origin. Two cultures, whose coexistence is not always placid, that will be forced to coexist in harmony in a center that will test, on a small scale, social cohesion in post-Brexit Britain. Forced to join for economic reasons, the truth is that they all share classrooms, but the community is not more cohesive for that.

DISNEY +

Big hero 6: the series

The series follows the events of the feature film Big Hero 6 and continues the adventures of 14-year-old technological genius Hiro Hamada and the compassionate and cutting-edge robot Baymax created by his late brother Tadashi. Together with his friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred, they form the team of superheroes Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures while protecting their city from a series of scientifically enhanced villains.

Starzplay

Maximilian

After the death of Carlos the Fearless in 1477, his only daughter is a girl who cannot rule her empire if she does not marry. Meanwhile, in Austria, Emperor Frederick III and his antagonist Louis XI fight to be chosen to consummate the marriage.