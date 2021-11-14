What is Matalafi, a medicinal plant similar to ibuprofen?

In 2008, 50 percent of the 255 registered drugs had ‘natural’ origins.

. This is the local name for the plant that can be as effective for inflammation as the. It is a shrub from the rainforest, native to the South Pacific, that can be found in Samoa. The leaves of the plant(P. insularum) “is widely used in the country’s traditional medicine to treat inflammation associated with fever, body aches, swelling, wounds, elephantiasis, incontinence, skin infections, vomiting, respiratory infections and abdominal discomfort.”

This is reflected in a study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (known by its acronym PNAS). In this, the ignorance of “the bioactive components and the underlying mechanisms of action” present in the plant is recognized. “Bioactivity-guided fractionation of the homogenate identified two flavonol glycosides, rutin and nicotiflorine, each of which binds iron in a metabolomics analysis of ion-dependent molecular networks,” the publication explains.

Medicines have historically been linked to natural products or derivatives, such as plants. The study recalls that, of the 1,562 drugs approved between 1981 and 2019, 64 percent had that origin. In 2008 alone, 50 percent of the 255 registered drugs had ‘natural’ origins, “demonstrating the great yet untapped potential of natural plant products.”

In the research, “rutin and nicotiflorine have been identified as bioactive components of the homogenate of P. insularum in the treatment of inflammation and associated symptoms in traditional medicine Samoa. “In this way, more generally,” our findings dovetail with the effects anti-inflammatory and neuroprotectors of rutin and nicotiflorine in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s“.

A natural anti-inflammatory remedy such as ibuprofen

The similarity in activity anti-inflammatory of the homogenate of P. insularum with the ibuprofen widely used would be consistent with the various uses of the plant to homogenize in traditional Samoan medicine. In general, the study emphasizes that “using a traditional crude homogenate with a methodology that integrates genomics, metabolomics, analytical chemistry and immunology, we identify two pathways: on the one hand, a mechanism of action that supports the traditional anti-inflammatory remedy and, on the other hand, the potential applications of traditional medicine not previously informed by traditional knowledge “.

Furthermore, the study has incorporated several sophisticated yeast chemical genomic analyzes to identify “the biological mechanism of action of a traditional medicine as a complete entity prepared by traditional healers, and this mechanism was then monitored in bioactivity-guided fractionation to identify the bioactive components “.

As a conclusion of the research, it is emphasized that this combinatorial approach provides a molecular vision of traditional knowledge and provides information on the new potential uses of the traditional medicine. The study thus integrated the commitment of the indigenous research community with interdisciplinary methodologies to discover and develop the great pharmaceutical potential in traditional knowledge with respect to natural products used in traditional medicine.