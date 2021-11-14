What happens to the body when it is in a coma? – The Sun of Hermosillo

After information about the state of health of the Mexican actress, comedian and theater entrepreneur Carmen Salinas, who is in a coma after suffering a stroke, has been disseminated, many of her followers wonder what is the condition of a person when he is in intensive therapy ?, That is why in El Sol de Hermosillo we share general information about the deep state of unconsciousness.

Coma is a state of prolonged loss of consciousness that can be caused by different problems such as a traumatic head injury, stroke, brain tumor, drug or alcohol intoxication, or even an underlying disease such as diabetes or a infection.

Considered a medical emergency, it is necessary to act quickly to preserve life and brain function. This condition can last for several weeks, however people who are unconscious for longer periods may remain in a persistent vegetative state or brain dead.

The signs or symptoms of coma are closed eyes, weakened brain stem reflexes such as pupils that do not respond to light; Another of them is that the limbs do not respond, except for reflex movements, the person also does not respond to painful stimuli and they tend to breathe irregularly.

While it is true many people recover progressively from a coma, others go into a vegetative state or die, on the other hand there are people who recover from a terminal coma with significant or minor disabilities.

Complications can also appear during coma comes from pressure, urinary tract infections, blood clots in the legs and other problems.

On the morning of this Friday, November 12, relatives of Carmen Salinas reported that she continues in a natural coma after having suffered a stroke. She is currently being treated by doctors for her recovery.

Who is Carmen Salinas?

The renowned Mexican actress Carmen Salinas Lozano was born on October 5, 1933 in Torreón, Coahuila. She made her acting debut in 1964 under the direction of Ernesto Alonso in productions such as The Neighborhood. She was the producer of the play Aventurera, where actresses such as Edith González, Itatí Cantoral, Niurka Marcos and Patricia Navidad played the main role.

He made his film debut in 1969 in the film La vida inutil de Pito Pérez, directed by Roberto Gavaldón. On April 19, 1994, she suffered the loss of her son Pedro Plascencia Salinas due to cancer, because of this Carmen Salinas left the filming of the film Los Hermanos Good Wave.

He also participated in the North American production Man on Fire (Man on fire) alongside American actor Denzel Washington, under the direction of Tony Scott. Carmen Salinas has been characterized by her opinion on the lives of Mexican celebrities.