What does the Mexican National Team need for its classification?

The

Mexican team

still has a very favorable outlook to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022, despite the recent defeat to the

USA

in the tie.

It will interest you: Scenarios if the Mexican National Team loses against Canada



Those led by Gerardo Martino march with 14 points after seven rounds of the octagonal final of the Concacaf. For now they are in second place in the table, tied in units with the Stars and Stripes team, but the goal difference favors the rival.

Summary | United States 2-0 Mexico | Octagonal Final

What does the Aztec National Team need?

According to the average effectiveness of the last three World Cup qualifiers, the minimum that is needed to be among the three places with a direct ticket is 48.6%. Under this criterion, with 20 points in this octagonal would reach to be the third place of the classification to Qatar 2022.

Therefore, the Mexican team it only requires 6 or more points, of the 21 still available, to reach that figure. Also taking into account that he has four games to go at home, it would be enough to win most of these games in the Aztec stadium so as not to depend on other results.

While in the most negative scenario, the average effectiveness of the last three World Cup qualifiers to get the fourth rung that gives the playoffs, is 44%. So it would be to reach the figure of 18 units, which is very accessible for the pupils of the “Tata” Martino.

However, the current classification of the Concacaf it is being much more competitive than normal. In fact, at the moment the third place in the table is marching with an effectiveness of 61% and the fourth place with 52%.

You may be interested: They ask for the return of Chicharito Hernández



That is, if all teams maintain this rhythm, the Aztec Selection you will need 11 or more points of the 21 still available, for the direct ticket, while at least to be in the playoffs, you will be missing 8 units or more of those that are still in dispute.

So the simplest formula for Mexico it would be to win his four remaining games at home and not have to worry about what the rest of the teams do.