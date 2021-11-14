MADRID, July 31 (CulturaOcio) –

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp caused the departure of the actor from the saga ‘Fantastic animals’ and the vehement anger of her fans, who created a campaign for the actress was fired from ‘Aquaman 2’. Now one of the producers of the sequel has spoken out, rejecting any pressure from the public.

It was on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast where Peter Safran, producer ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, the film of James wan and starring Jason momoa, has wanted to settle any type of doubt about Heard’s presence on the tape, ensuring that he will stay in the project.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from the fans. We can only do our best for the movie. We feel like it’s from James Wan, Jason Momoa and also Amber Heard. That’s what it really is, “stated the producer.

“You are no stranger to what happens on Twitter, but that doesn’t mean you have to take everything seriously or accept whatever they ask for. We only have to do the right thing and that is where we are“he continued.

With which, Safran wanted to end any speculation about the future of the actress in the saga. It will be necessary to see how the fandom reacts. For now, we have to wait for the premiere ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, whose launch is scheduled for the December 16, 2022 and in which Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison will also participate.