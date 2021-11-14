WE MUST ESTABLISH CLEAR LIMITS FOR THE EXERCISE OF CONSCIOUS OBJECTION IN THE HEALTH SECTOR: THE GREEN PARTY

· The Green Party proposes to protect the right of doctors and nurses to exercise conscientious objection and patients to be informed and cared for.

Conscientious objection by health personnel is not an absolute right, so the State must guarantee the protection of the health of patients who are affected by the exercise of this right, said Senators Gabriela Benavides Cobos and María Graciela Gaitán Díaz of the Green Party when presenting an initiative that seeks to establish the limits for the exercise of conscientious objection in the General Health Law.

Said initiative, they pointed out, responds to the Resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of September 20, 2021 where Article 10 Bis of the General Health Law was invalidated and it was determined that the law does not establish the guidelines and limits necessary for conscientious objection to be exercised without jeopardizing the human rights of other people, especially the right to health.

Faced with this resolution, they concluded that the Congress of the Union must establish, from the General Health Law, clear limits for the exercise of conscientious objection, through minimum standards that guarantee the right to availability in the medical services of all people.

They highlighted that conscientious objections (the refusal of a person to comply with a duty for religious, ethical, philosophical and ideological reasons) occur mainly in the field of health, on issues of high religious sensitivity that are subject to dilemmas between legal and legal issues. awareness, for example the rejection of blood transfusions and organ transplantation, the rejection of women to be cared for by male doctors, experimentation with animals and the refusal of health personnel to carry out pregnancy terminations.

For this reason, this initiative presented by environmental legislators benefits the protection of the right of health personnel to conscientious objection and recognizes that it is not an absolute right, in addition to holding the State responsible for guaranteeing the right to protection of the health of the patients who are affected by the exercise of this right.

They explained that in case of exercising the right of conscientious objection and excusing themselves from participating in the provision of services established by the Health Law, the patient must be informed of this situation and orient him in a timely, sufficient and truthful manner. Likewise, public health institutions will guarantee to have non-objectionable medical and nursing personnel at all times. In the absence of non-objectionable personnel, the State must guarantee the provision of medical services.