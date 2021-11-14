Vin Diesel shows his comedic side with this movie on Disney Plus

In the first decade of the 2000s, the career of Vin Diesel was on the rise, after having starred in 2001 Fast and Furious, a film that gave it notoriety worldwide and from then on it has sown successes and failures, but it has also had “interesting roles, such as Bulletproff babysitter/The Pacifier (2005), a film that is available at Disney Plus.

While the muscular figure of Diesel He has always made him be considered an action actor, he has shown that he can make comedic, suspenseful and even intriguing films. But the role that has won the love of the public has been that of the saga of Fast and Furious, which he has been performing for 20 years.

The story centers on Shane Wolfe (Vin Diesel), an American Marine who must protect five children of a scientist who worked on secret government projects and who was killed under his guard. Now, Shane, accustomed to dangerous rescue missions, must face two completely incompatible jobs: taking care of the marriage and taking care of the unruly creatures, while trying to defeat the enemy.

Shane must put all his ingenuity to the test to face the rebellious teenager Zoe, and his brothers Seth, Lulu, Peter and the baby Tyler, who will seek to get rid of him at all costs, but what they do not know is that inside their house his Father kept one last secret that a couple of enemies want to take over.

Without the need to be ridiculous or with jokes of “pastelazo”, the director Adam Shankman manages to get the public laughter, even manages to create an empathy with the actors, even with the rude Vin Diesel, to whom in the end we see a friendlier face.

With a budget of 56 million dollars, the film was considered a success after grossing more than $ 198 million.

So if you want to enjoy a good comedy, laugh and relax watching a movie, Bulletproff babysitter is an excellent option to see you in Disney Plus.