Vin Diesel presents a look at ‘F9’s’ Director’s Cut’

The film is gearing up to hit home formats next month | Universal Pictures

Director Justin Lin is about to increase the dose of excitement and adrenaline to the saga of “Fast and Furious” with a new trailer for his “director’s cut” for “F9,” the most recent installment of the franchise, which is prepares for its launch in home formats on September 7 in digital and on September 21 in physical format, presenting additional scenes to those that we could see in movie theaters.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the actor and producer of the film Vin Diesel anticipates the arrival of this new “director’s cut”, which will also have additional material in which “More DNA” of the franchise is presented than its fans could imagine before.

“F9 was so special to be a part of it for so many reasons. One of the biggest reasons was that it brought our brother and director, Justin Lin, back into the franchise, “said Diesel, referring to the director behind” Tokyo Drift, “as well as the first, fifth and sixth installments of the saga. .

Justin fills our saga in ways no one could imagine. That’s why F9’s director’s cut has more franchise DNA than anything you’ve seen before.

The “director’s cut” of “F9” has a duration of 2 hours and 29 minutes. Its release will also include the commercial cut of 2 hours 22 minutes that was presented in theaters, in addition to including the selection of failed takes in filming, a video about a day on the set with Justin Lin, John Cena, comments from Lin about the tape and some special videos about its development, including one about the “Justice For Han” movement.

“F9” features performances by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. It is currently available for rent through “Video On Demand” services.