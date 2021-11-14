Vin Diesel established himself as an action and science fiction actor thanks to this movie that you can see on HBO Max

Even though the career of Vin Diesel it started thanks to the short film “Multi-Facial“(1994), which he wrote, directed and starred in, the actor has stood out for his roles in action films and science fiction, something that is mainly due to his physique. However, since 2000 he has sought to consolidate the saga of a character, and it is not Toreto from “Fast and Furious“, to whom he has put effort, money, blood and even part of his imagination, which you can see in HBO Max.

In 2004 it was released in theaters The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick), directed and scripted by David Twohy, who also participated in 2000 with the same roles in the first installment Creatures of the night (Pitch Black). The film in addition to having Vin Diesel as the protagonist when playing Richard B. Riddick, also featured performances by Colm Feore, Judi Dench, Karl Urban, Thandie Newton, Alexa Davalos and Keith David.

The film did not get the response that was expected, since despite being the sequel to a film that had come out four years earlier and that caused some impact among viewers, the formula was not created in the same way, since Creatures of the night (Pitch Black) concentrated mainly on suspense, horror and science fiction, The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick) was mainly focused on action and an interesting, but complicated intergalactic fight.

What is it about?

It is the story of the future universe where the Necromongers (Necromongers in English), a race of undead conquerors, travel through space in search of the Subuniverse. Their leader, Lord Marshall (Colm Feore), commands his troops by subjugating worlds and enslaving their inhabitants to turn them into new necrophors; those who oppose are slaughtered.

Riddick (Vin Diesel), who after five years is still a fugitive from justice and price at his head, flees from the bounty hunters. However, he decides to find out who is offering money to catch him.

Upon reaching the planet Helion First, he finds that an old friend would be responsible for the mercenaries being after him, this because the Necrophors are about to attack and he believes that Riddick is the only one who can save them.

When he decides to face the Necrophors, one of the priests confesses that Lord Marshall is behind Riddick, because there is a prophecy and that if everything they believe is fulfilled, it will come to an end.

The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick) unfortunately did not have the response that was expected, this despite the fact that it had an excellent marketing and advertising campaign, because even the story was taken to video game consoles and premiered during the summer.

The cost of production was $ 105 million, but only raised $ 115.8 million during the time it was shown in theaters, so it was considered a commercial failure.

For their part, specialized film sites such as Rotten Tomatoes gave it a rating of 29 percent, while those of Metacritic they gave it a score of 38.

While film critics exposed that The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick) had a broad and slightly complicated story, but they also compared it to the first installment and noted that “suspense and terror were exchanged for action.” On the other hand, they affirmed that the action and adventure sequences were extremely entertaining, although they would have preferred a greater introduction for the entire universe that they wanted to cover.

Despite the fact that at the box office it did not have the expected reception and the critics were not at all benevolent, with the passage of time The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick) has established itself as a thrilling action movie, exploring a grand universe, compared to Star Wars and even with The Lord of the rings, which has so far given a trilogy and which Vin Diesel confirmed that he would be working on the script for a fourth film with the character.

If you like movies of Vin Dieselyou definitely have to see The battle of Riddick (The Chronicles of Riddick), which is available in your account HBO Max.

