Very tender! Reese Witherspoon celebrates her daughter’s birthday with a throwback to the past

USA-. The resemblance between Reese witherspoon and her daughter is getting older, and more so now that she has turned 22 years old. The proud mother celebrated Ava’s birthday in a very special way. Witherspoon got on his Instagram two photographs, one of her daughter today and one of her on another birthday many years ago, at the time when she was just a little girl.

“This person turns 22 today …”, he wrote Witherspoon on his first post, next to a surprised face emoji, and tagged his daughter Ava phillippe. Black and white photography that Witherspoon He chose to celebrate his daughter is an adorable capture from when she was a baby on a birthday past. The comments were filled with praise from fellow actresses from Witherspoon.

In the photo, Ava is wearing a bonnet that says “party princess”, while holding a little fairy in her hand, and a smashed piece of cake in front of her that is also all over her mouth. Witherspoon She also shared a second photo of her daughter, but this time in the present day, which Ava shared on her wall. In it, the young woman is wearing a crochet top and poses against green garlands.

Instagram: @reesewitherspoon

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl… excuse me… I mean my grown daughter !!! Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. You have become an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am very lucky that you light up my life. I love you Ava! ”He wrote Witherspoon in his second post. The actress always boasted of having a close relationship with her daughter.

Witherspoon shares her daughter Ava, who attends UC Berkeley, and her 17-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan phillippe. The actress also has an eight-year-old son, Tennessee James, with her husband. Jim Toth. “I never expected the type of relationship I have with them, they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be human now,” he said. Witherspoon in a recent interview.