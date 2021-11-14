Venice Film Festival 2021. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon duel in Venice

Located at the time of King Charles VI, “The Last Duel” is the new tape of Ridley scott interpreted by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer which explores the history of the duel between the knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques LeGris. Inspired by the novel by Eric Jager, the story is based on a true story.

All the protagonists except Adam Driver attended the official press conference in Venice, and as an interesting piece of information there is the one that Damon and Affleck wrote together with the screenwriter, Nicole Holfcener, this adaptation of the novel. As if that were not enough, this creative trio, plus Ridley Scott himself, were producers of the mega production, making it, despite its large scale, an authorial and free film. The interest in making it arose when Matt wanted to acquire the rights to the book for more than a decade, but was unsuccessful because they were already bought by someone else. And after a long time after them, as soon as they were released, Matt and Affleck decided to team up to produce the adaptation and immediately called Ridley Scott, because according to Damon, “Ben and I could not think of a better director than him to perform the”.

Watching Damon and Ben interact on the podium makes it easy to imagine the discussions at the workbench. Matt listens patiently and comes up with interesting ideas that excite Ben and make him start talking non-stop. As it happened in the press conference in which the sense of humor was not lacking as the moment in which Matt explained how he changed the way of working together since they wrote “Good Will Hunting” until now and was surprised by how effective and fast That they were this time compared to the experience of the film that catapulted them to fame, “we were very inefficient. We wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages that later were of no use to us. We knew very well what we wanted from our characters, but we had no idea of ​​the structure. And we spent months writing different situations in which to put them to see how they would react. It was a lot of wasted hours. So I was very surprised how easy everything was this time, “said Matt followed by a joker Ben Affleck who assured that the only one who was not prepared was Damon because he was super ready and knew perfect what to do thanks to his vast experience” , provoking laughter from the audiences.

For the screenwriter, being part of the writing of this story was very important because she had to focus on the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, the female lead. A role that provokes reflection due to what its echo implies in the female empowerment at a time when women were treated as property and which still resonates in many societies around the globe.

When Affleck was asked if he considered himself a feminist, I do not hesitate to answer yes and add that for Matt and Ben the most exciting thing about this film was undoubtedly the character of Marguerite, “because it is a very powerful story, to see how a woman of that time had the strength, the wisdom and the courage to stand up against all that is established and demand justice. Besides being an incredible real fact that nobody knows about and that is very relevant. It is a story that gives a lot of catharsis and empathy and we hope that the idea that we were looking for by seeing the point of view of each character is something crucial, “he explained.



Matt Damon took the opportunity to delve further into the subject of six-hand writing, “technically what Ben and I did was an adaptation, but Nicole added a third perspective. All the male part of the novel was very clear and there was a lot of information about it because, as we have said, at that time women did not have any leading role. So having the female point of view gave a totally new layer to the story, “said the actor who has repeatedly said the importance that women have for him as the father of four daughters,” the system we live in. now, luckily, it is no longer the same as before, but the power that men have as opposed to that of women is still disproportionate, “he said.

Ridley Scott emphasized how important it is for him to find new film challenges and why he chose this film, “which has many battles and crusades and that did not worry me at all because it is already something easy for me. What captivated me was the possibility of exploring how to film three different points of view on the same event, it seemed like a huge challenge ”. Taking advantage of the moment, actress Jodie Comer told the filmmaker that, “if you ever want to record a musical please think of me, I would love to work with you”, between jokes. “Yes Yes. I have to say that my two favorite musicals are All That Jazz and Cabaret ”, added the British director following the idea.

