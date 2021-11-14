Valentino Rossi got off the bike and is already a legend

Italian Valentino Rossi put an end to his sports career this Sunday after 432 grands prix and 26 seasons in which he has won no less than nine world titles, one of 125 cc (1997), another in 250 cc (1999) and seven of 500 / MotoGP (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009) and has managed to elevate motorcycling to places never reached thanks to its celebrations, his spectacular performance on the track and the way he does things that have captivated motorcycling fans on all five continents who, long before his retirement, have already considered him a legend.

Retired motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi. #GrazieVale Getty Images

Rossi, a native of Urbino, where he was born on February 16, 1979, has not been able to resist the passage of time in the face of the “pull” of the young promises and this, together with his lack of results, led him to make the determination to stop competing At the end of this season in the motorcycle world championship, but in his mind new challenges are already brewing in the world of four wheels that he will reveal with the passage of time, although now he has to say goodbye and that, although he conceals it, It is going to be a tough time for someone who has given everything for motorcycling and, at the same time, has received so much from motorcycling.

A winning rider, of caste and with a charisma and empathy with all the fans and followers of motorcycling that will be very difficult to match for any of his rivals.

Valentino Rossi debuted in 1996 at the world championship and that same year, before the start of the World Cup, he was already in Madrid at the presentation of the Cajamadrid Aprilia Cup with budding figures such as Jorge Lorenzo, then ten years old, or Álvaro Bautista, and backed by one of his first “bosses. “or patron, the Italian Gianpiero Sacchi, who” sold “wonders of that young boy with long blond hair.

His 115 victories and 235 podiums in total are a wealth within the reach of very few riders, but surely for the vast majority of motorcycling fans what will remain to be remembered will be his various celebrations, which since 1996 began to make famous and everyone waited after reaching the top of the podium. His first world title, a season later, in 125cc, it could be said that it led him directly to the path towards the “Olympus” of motorcycling.

All ESPN content can be enjoyed via streaming with Star +. Subscribe NOW.

“Rossifumi”, in honor of a pilot he admired, the late Japanese Norifumi Abe, and his exploits, were already on everyone’s lips, and his brilliant rise to the premier class, “showered” with his second world title with twenty years and in the 250 cc, they earned him the respect of rivals, sponsors and brands, who raffled it from the beginning, although “Il Dottore” was right when deciding on Honda to make the leap to 500 cc, at that time the most competitive brand of those who disputed the World Cup.

His “adventures” and “follies” did not go unnoticed by anyone, but he knew how to endorse them with the results and that is how he achieved the world title of 500, the first in a long list, almost at the first opportunity, in 2001.

That first title of the premier category was followed by two others from Honda, those of 2002 and 2003, but this season the disagreements between the parties ended in a break with a hurt pilot with the Japanese manufacturer, whom he considered that he did not put in value their skills.

Honda always thought that Rossi was champion because they had the best bike and the Italian always refuted that idea, arguing that “his hands” were very much to blame for the duo’s efficiency. The rupture became inevitable and Valentino Rossi decided to make the leap to Yamaha, another of the Japanese manufacturers, which at that time had been a whopping twelve years, with the American Wayne Rainey (1992), without achieving a world title.

And he did not disappoint the expectations that his “anger” and defection from Honda had aroused, because at the first change, in the inaugural grand prix of South Africa 2004, “Il Dottore” already achieved victory with the YZR M 1 and his way celebrating it, exhausted, kissing his motorcycle and sitting in front of her, he again went around the world because if something was clear to Valentino Rossi with his risky bet, it is that he had to give absolutely everything.

And Rossi complied. In his first year with the Iwata manufacturer, he “offered” him a new world title, to which he added a second, consecutive, in 2005, and there were still two more titles, those of 2008 and 2009, both from the hand of Yamaha, which He had some of his best moments with him until 2010, at which point Valentino Rossi again tried to take on another challenge and changed brands to try to be champion with three different brands.

The option was Ducati, but after two seasons, Rossi could not adapt his driving to a Ducati Desmosedici, which, at that time, had a very particular type of driving and with which he could not achieve a single victory -only three podiums-, which made him return to Yamaha in 2013, again with the Spanish Jorge Lorenzo as a teammate.

The title did not come and Valentino Rossi began to get impatient until 2015 and had in his hands a long-awaited tenth world title, but the races in Australia and Malaysia were a real “bombshell”, rather a “jug of cold water” for him and for the championship for various reasons.

Rossi arrived in Sepang (Malaysia), bitterly criticizing in the press conference the attitude of Spaniard Marc Márquez in the Australian race, in which according to the Italian the attitude of the Spaniard hurt him, something that the Repsol Honda rider always denied. who decided to make his own career also in Malaysia and the clash between the two did not take long in coming, in the form of a somewhat irresponsible or at least unnecessary maneuver on the part of Rossi, which ended with the Spanish on the ground, with what the war between the two greatest figures in motorcycling today had just begun.

The Italian rider reached the last race in the Valencian Community with options to win the title, but the penalty imposed when he threw Marc Márquez in Sepang – starting from the last position of the starting formation – was a very big obstacle for the aspirations of “Il Dottore”, which saw his teammate Jorge Lorenzo take the title from him.

In both 2015 and 2016 Valentino Rossi achieved the world runner-up, but for a pilot used to winning that was, neither more nor less, than the result that has always been said to be a defeat because “the second is the first of which misses”.

In 2017 and in Assen came his last victory, finished fifth in the championship and, from then until now, when he announced his retirement, his ups and downs have been a constant and probably the reason that ultimately led him to make the decision to stop.

One of the greatest in the history of world motorcycling takes a step aside for young people to try to write a sporting career as brilliant and successful as that carried out by Valentino Rossi, the greatest “Il Dottore”.