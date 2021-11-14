United States vs Mexico: Timothy Weah: “Before the game Mexico talked a lot; beat them the calls”

ANDthe triumph he got United States over Mexico 2-0, in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf still giving a lot to talk about and now it was Timothy Weah, who mentioned that said result silenced the Aztec team.

The forward is happy because in addition to the victory, the whole of the Stars and Stripes became the new leader of the tie World Cup.

“Now is a new era. Before the game, Mexico talked a lot, but beating them. We have to keep doing our thing, winning games and continue beating them, “he commented.

As part of this controversy is the message that Christian Pulisic I sent him to the Mexican team, more directly to goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who had said that Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.

Hence it was that the Chelsea player I planned to write a message on his shirt, which showed, after getting 1-0: “Man in the mirror”.

“Yedlin and I asked the utility people to help Pulisic write the message on the shirt and we did it for that, to send a message

Photo: @timothyweah

