UFC Vegas 42: Max Holloway and Pantera Rodríguez show respect after their brutal confrontation

Cas true warriors, Yair Rodríguez and Max Holloway were destroyed in the octagon in the star battle of UFC Vegas 42, but under the cage they showed themselves as gentlemen, recognizing each other, with respect and a great category.

Traces of the battle were otherwise evident, with shattered faces, severed and a completely damaged right foot of the Mexican. However, as good athletes, they ended up praising each other, when the American went to the ambulance in which they treated the ‘Pantera’.

Both fighters shook hands, congratulated each other and even took a picture of the memory, with the blows to the surface, but with the greatness of confirming themselves as two giants of the octagon of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“So much respect between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez after UFC Vegas 42, “wrote the UFC on Twitter, along with the video of the moment.

At the end of the fight, the Hawaiian took the victory by decision with cards of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47, on a war that was recognized as the best of the night, for which they became creditors to the bond of 50 thousand dollars.

Photo: @UFCEurope

