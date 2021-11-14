Top three short haircuts for women in 2021 and 2022

There are many celebrities who inspire us every day with their new haircuts. We look at them when we want a look change radical, or when we are looking for that natural and flattering hair color. However, more and more people are joining the trend of wearing short hair and finally leaving behind the long hair that we have worn for many years. So are the cuts of short hair that most have asked in the hairdressers this 2021 and that will triumph with the arrival of 2022.

Pixie haircut

Sharon Stone with Pixie HaircutGtres

Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway and Sharon Stone already wear it and is that this short haircut it is perfect for any age and all types of faces. In addition, although it may seem the opposite, it is possible to style this haircut in a multitude of ways to give a touch more rocker and daring or more Parisian and elegant.

Bob haircut

Sienna Miller with bob haircutGtres

If you hair has a tendency to ripple, this is the haircut you have to try in 2022. The bob is one of the favorite haircuts of the celebrities and it is a very flattering cut, versatile and easy to style. The best? You can add a casual bangs to it.

Bowl cut haircut

Charlize Theron with Bowl Cut HaircutGtres

The bowl cut or bowl haircut is the riskiest of all but also one of the most flattering to everyone. It is perfect for straight hair, you will not need to comb it to leave the house (or dry it) and it has already positioned itself as one of the favorites for the new year. Also, it looks especially good on square, oval or rectangular faces.

