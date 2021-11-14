Top 10 Reasons We Love Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling will be Margot Robbie’s Ken in the new Barbie movie.

Oh, dear Cosmo girl, if you are a manual ‘millennial’ and have read these lines, surely you identify with this scenario: we bet that one of the male icons of your adolescence was … drum roll … . Ryan gosling. Probably, the film ‘Noa’s diary’ (2004) would become the trigger for what would come later: years of veneration for him and the roles he played, among which are ‘La La Land’ (film for which he won a Golden Globe for best actor and was nominated in the same category at the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Film Critics and by the Actors Guild). Did you line your folders with his face too? Did you have a room full of posters? Anyway, if the answers are affirmative, we understand you, because it is no wonder.

What brings us here, specifically, is that the actor turns 41 today, and to celebrate we have compiled in a video several reasons why it is still an icon for us today. And it is not that we are going to relive that 2004 during which we filled our walls with Ryan posters (although we could), but we do want to honor a man who has so many virtues and who is a benchmark in the industry, especially in a time of changes, reflection and revision of the past.

These are the reasons we adore Ryan Gosling, hit play to see them in motion!

He was raised by a single mother, and has a feminist speech much applauded for years. He loves the animals. It is one of the best actors of our era, and behind his back has multiple awards that prove it, for decades. Shape with Eva mendes one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. He really enjoys being a dad (he has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amada Lee Gosling). He is supportive and contributes to different social causes. You know how to sing, hello how well you did on ‘La La Land’? His legendary role in ‘El Diario de Noa’. He’s just gorgeous. As the years go by, it is more incredible, if possible.

