Tonight you can see the northern Taurid meteor shower: we explain where and how | Univision Science News

On the night of this Friday you will be able to see the Northern Taurid meteor shower, which could produce ‘fireballs’ that appear as bright trails of a slightly orange color.
Like the Southern Taurids, whose peak was reached last week, the passage of the Northern Taurids is also of long duration, since it occurs between October 12 and December 2, but with less intensity than others, such as the Perseids.
The greatest visibility of the Northern Taurids occurs between October and November, when more meteors are appreciated, and the peak began on Thursday and continues this Friday, reaching a maximum number of about five meteors per hour, according to the web forecast. EarthSky.
The Northern and Southern Taurids are attributed to debris from Comet Encke, which last passed through the inner solar system in June 2020 and is expected to return in October 2023.
The Taurids also contain larger fragments thrown by other comets, so this phenomenon sometimes shows unusually bright meteors, which are known as “fireballs.”
When and how to see the Northern Taurids
In accordance with Earthsky, the time when the most meteors will be seen will be around midnight, when the constellation Taurus the Bull, from which they take their name, is highest in the sky. From then on it will be the optimal time to observe them from the northern hemisphere.
“Taurid meteorites tend to move slowly, but are sometimes very bright,” the publication detailed.
To better contemplate any phenomenon of this type, the ideal is to go to a dark place, away from light pollution. This spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, so no type of equipment or telescope is necessary, which would be counterproductive, since it would limit the total view of the sky.
The ideal is to recline in a chair or lie on the ground in a garden or dark area and be patient, since meteorites are sporadic.
If you still cannot see them, do not be discouraged, as there will be another meteor shower this month: the Leonids, which will reach its peak on the night of Wednesday November 17 and will be seen until the morning of Thursday 18. This phenomenon will produce a dozen meteors per hour, according to forecasts.