Tom Hanks’ shipwrecked partner Wilson up for auction

Talking about the ball “Wilson” that was sold by Prop Store, specialists in the sale of items from famous movies, they explained that the shape changed a bit since it was in the water for a long time during the movie.

The tide carries it away! Tom Hanks’s ball, Wilson, up for auction in “Castaway”

They called her as a “heavily worn off-white leather volleyball with paint applied There is a dark brown and red ‘face’ on the front that represents Chuck’s bloody handprint. “

However, the organizers hoped to sell it for less, when “Wilson” offered it, they were amazed by the offers that exceeded the estimate, so It was sold for $ 308,000, the equivalent of just over 6 million pesos.

65-year-old actor Tom Hanks currently expressed his favorite productions Among all those he has worked with, several have led him to be nominated at the Oscars.

In conversation with Bill Simmons for his podcast, Tom Hanks chose the productions that are his favorites based on his personal experience while filming was taking place and not because of the way they arose.

The main one was “A Very Special Team” that was launched in 1992 and in which he shared great moments with his family. In second place is “Castaway” with Wilson in 2000 for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars.

2012’s “Cloud Atlas” was one of the most controversial, but still remains among his favorites. Something that astonished all the actor’s followers was that he will not name some that have gone down in history, such as “Forrest Gump” or “Saving Private Ryan.”