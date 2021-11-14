Today’s Free Fire Codes November 14, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire did not want to end the week without rewarding the loyalty of its community, so the new free rewards codes are now available, thanks to them we have the opportunity to add objects of all kinds to the inventory and have a great time with the famous battle royale. I offer you the codes of today, Sunday, November 14, 2021. After redeeming them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today, November 14, 2021

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all, click this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded completely free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android device. PC gamers can also enjoy this battle royale experience on PC, as long as they follow these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams