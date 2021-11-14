Today’s Free Fire Codes November 13, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire never rests; the game continues in absolute and rigorous fashion and, one more day, allows us to enjoy a new batch of free rewards codes with which to add a lot of cosmetic objects without paying anything and squeeze the most popular battle royale. I offer you the codes of today, Saturday, November 13, 2021. After redeeming them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today, November 13, 2021

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

RXF2-EQ8B-UHJ7

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded completely free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android device. PC gamers can also enjoy this battle royale experience on PC, as long as they follow these simple steps.

