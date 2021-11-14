Tiresias left The most dredge 4, but it will be in OnlyFans

Tiresias was eliminated from The most dredge 4, but her followers will always have her OnlyFans to continue to admire her.

In the episode of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Tiresias was the drag queen removed from season four of The most dredge but, for all those who want to continue watching her, she has an account of OnlyFans.

In its twitter account, where he has more than 18,000 followers, Tiresias announced that he would open his OnlyFans since January 2021.

From then on, Tiresias, one of the drag queens mexican more controversial, he has uploaded very hot and sensual photos.

As an example, on Twitter he has posted photos to motivate his fans sign up to your page.

In the photos he shares on Twitter you can see him naked or half naked, just covering their genitals. But, with or without clothes, Tiresias shows all his sensuality and makes us want to subscribe to his OnlyFans immediately.

Elimination

During your participation in The most dredge 4, Tiresias managed to be inside ‘Las más’ of the first episode of this season. However, on 3 occasions he participated in the dubbing challenge, including the episode of his departure.

Tiresias was a participant who caused controversy, starting with her romance with Elektra.

Another controversial moment, without a doubt, was when they were unleashed comments against him for the exit of Paper Cut, since many considered that she should have left.

Even, Paper cut had to ask on Twitter to stop shooting hate against Tiresias.

Although the elimination of Tiresias is sad, the followers of this fabulous drag queen can comfort and support her in your OnlyFans.

Would you like to join the OnlyFans of Tiresias?