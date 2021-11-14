Tigres gives a shirt to Ricciardo, who is a supporter of América

Tigres sent a shirt to pilot Daniel Ricciardo, who declared himself a fan of America in an interview with ESPN

The Tigers They seek to add more supporters to their cause and this Sunday they shared an image in which the McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo, poses next to a feline team shirt.

The feline team shared on their Instagram account the image that reads “New incomparable from the F1”.



1 Related

In the photograph you can see Daniel Ricciardo posing smiling with his new shirt, which contains the name of the Australian driver and the number 3, the same that he uses in his competition car.

Despite showing off the shirt that was given to the McLaren driver, he himself Daniel Ricciardo recognized that in Mexico he is a fan of America.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In an interview for ESPN, Ricciardo He recognized that in Australia he is a fan of the “Eagles” (Eagles), so he pointed out with a smile that in Mexico He has to be a fan of the “Eagles of America” ​​(Eagles of America) “.

In the same way, he mentioned that the team he supports the most outside of his country is the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

Daniel Ricciardo he experienced a sad Brazilian Grand Prix, as he could not finish the race.