This was the kiss with a mask between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck at the Met gala

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have decided to walk their love for all the red carpets that are put in their path. If a few days ago they debuted as a couple in the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, now the Bennifer they have crossed the pond, they have returned to the United States, and they have given another passionate kiss to the hundreds of photographers who fired their flashes at the Met gala in New York, which took place on Monday night.

Jennifer and Ben were attending their first Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala as a couple. The actor gave all the prominence to his girlfriend, but quickly joined her at the party, where they were the most caramelized. When they posed on the red carpet, they did not hesitate to give each other a very well orchestrated romantic kiss and posing perfectly sympathetic.





The masks that both wore, mandatory by health protocols due to the covid pandemic, were not an obstacle to carry out the passion scene

The masks that both wore, mandatory by health protocols due to the covid pandemic, were not an obstacle to carry out the passion scene. The couple are radiant in public after giving themselves a second chance after breaking up their first courtship 17 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez in her Ralph Lauren suit JUSTIN LANE / EFE

The two artists adhered to the theme “In America: a lexicon of fashion” of the event. Affleck, 49, sported a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez, 52, shone in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren dress with a plunging neckline and extreme slit at one thigh. The dress featured a haute couture bodice, crystal embroidered with braided leather trim. According to the brand, a team of fifteen artisans worked on it for twelve days.

The artist completed the look with a cowboy hat and a custom faux fur cape crafted from a mix of leather, suede and sheepskin fringes with crystal beading.