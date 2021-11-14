This is the superfood that protects the heart and increases memory

Feeding constitutes one of the axes to preserve the good state of the heart, avoiding heart disease, and also the memory. It is necessary to establish contact with health professionals specialized in these pathologies in order to establish parameters of a healthy diet and thus counteract various pathologies.

And by keeping a feeding healthy it is necessary to incorporate beets, since it has a wide range of properties that will benefit the health of people, especially those who have problems with heart and memory. This tuber turns out to be rich in various vitamins and also minerals, making them essential for the cardiovascular health system and cognitive function.

Beet has two negative aspects in the feeding: firstly, it stains the mouth and teeth too much, leaving a characteristic purple tint, and secondly, it is not recommended for people suffering from kidney stones because the tuber is rich in oxalic acid, an agent responsible for worsening symptoms of the aforementioned pathology.

But it is much more important each of the benefits of incorporating it into a feeding healthy since it only provides 43 calories per 100 grams of this tuber and also contains 1.6 grams of protein, being a complete vegetable for the proper development of the body. In addition, it has different properties because it is a source of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3 and B6, while it is rich in phosphorus, iron, iodine and fiber.

Photo: Pixabay

Regarding memory and heart, beets provide large amounts of antioxidants, dilating blood vessels and stimulating the cardiovascular system. This allows the blood to be constantly cleansed and improves blood circulation. On the cognitive level, the tuber promotes cerebral blood flow, stimulating the areas of the brain that are related to cognitive learning. Finally, according to specialists, it can stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease thanks to a compound called betanin.