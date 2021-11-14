This is the superfood that protects the heart and increases memory

Vimal Kumar
Feeding constitutes one of the axes to preserve the good state of the heart, avoiding heart disease, and also the memory. It is necessary to establish contact with health professionals specialized in these pathologies in order to establish parameters of a healthy diet and thus counteract various pathologies.

And by keeping a feeding healthy it is necessary to incorporate beets, since it has a wide range of properties that will benefit the health of people, especially those who have problems with heart and memory. This tuber turns out to be rich in various vitamins and also minerals, making them essential for the cardiovascular health system and cognitive function.

