This is how Christian Bale looks in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

This is not the first time that Bale has surprised with his appearance. His most famous transformation was for the film The Machinist (2004), for which the actor lost 28 kilos, following an extreme diet that consisted of eating only an apple, a can of tuna and drinking a lot of coffee a day.

Later, we saw it in Batman Begins, for which it took five months to get fat on pizza, ice cream and five one-sitting meals, and return to the gym and lift weights to bring Bruce Wayne to life.

The scale dropped considerably in 2010, when the actor lost 15 kilos to play Dicky Eklund in The fighter. To achieve this, more than dieting, he dedicated himself to running.

Bale regained his figure to The dark knight, only to later lose it by putting on 20 kilos to give life to Irving Rosenfeld in American Hustle. To achieve this, the actor said he had eaten a lot of donuts, hamburgers and went from 83 kilos to 103.

The actor got back in shape for Exodus and get fat for Vice, but his next great feat was to Ford v Ferrari, where he lost 30 kilos (he had gained 20 for Vice), to be able to enter the racing cars. The story goes that when Matt Damon, his co-star in the film, asked him how he had managed to lose weight, Bale said that he simply stopped eating.