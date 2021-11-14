They spread the sentence for the organizer of the flight in which Emiliano Sala died

Emotional video one year after the death of Emiliano Sala 1:05

(CNN) – David Henderson, who organized the flight that crashed and killed soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for endangering the safety of the aircraft, Cardiff Crown Court confirmed to CNN this Friday.

Sala and manager David Ibbotson were traveling from France to Wales after Cardiff City agreed to sign the Nantes striker. The soccer star had said goodbye to his former teammates before boarding the plane that crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019.

The body of Emiliano Sala was recovered on February 6, 2019, after a search that was independently commissioned by the footballer’s family.

Ibbotson’s body has not yet been found and the plane has not been recovered.

On October 29, Henderson was convicted by a 10-2 majority, and the sentence was released this Friday.

The court heard that Henderson did not have a Foreign Carrier Permit (FCP), which he was required to have for the US aircraft, and did not have the required Air Operator Certificate, according to PA Media.

He had already admitted that he “attempted to de-register a passenger without a valid permit or authorization,” reported PA Media.

In a statement provided to CNN, Cardiff City said: “Cardiff City Football Club welcomes the conviction and sentencing of David Henderson and supports Emiliano’s family in their continued search for the truth.

“Clearly, several questions remain unanswered regarding the cause of the accident and the role others played in organizing the flight.”

CNN has reached out to Daniel Machover, who represents the Sala family, for comment.