They seek to ban free sale of medicine harmful to reproductive health

MEXICO.-

Deputy María de los Ángeles Gutiérrez Valdez (PAN) proposed to reform and add articles 67 and 226 of the General Health Law, to establish, in matters of family planning, the prohibition of free sale without medical prescription, of those medicines that They put women’s reproductive health at risk.

The proposal, sent to the Health Commission, mentions that the acquisition of drugs that put women’s reproductive health at risk will be sanctioned in accordance with the administrative provisions of the General Law and the Federal Criminal Code.

It emphasizes that drugs that are not authorized by the Ministry of Health, which put women’s health at risk, may not be sold in semi-fixed stalls, mobile modules, mobile units, or by any electronic or digital means.

It considers it necessary to protect the right to health, in order to create favorable conditions that do not contravene and affect the health of women.

For this reason, he adds, powers must be granted to the Ministry of Health to establish provisions that do not put unwanted pregnancies in risk conditions in women, who have obtained unreliable information on the consequences of drug use by any means of communication. without a prescription.

Calls to regulate the sale of drugs that inhibit and stop pregnancy, as well as to establish support and awareness policies on family planning and reproductive health, because “only in this way will protection conditions be generated aimed at reducing unwanted pregnancies, and as a consequence avoid clandestine abortions ”.

As the Ministry of Health is the governing body of health principles in Mexico, it specifies that it is necessary to establish strict control over the sale and distribution of these drugs, since they can endanger thousands of women’s lives.

He refers that on the Internet, on a regular basis, the purchase and sale of drugs without prescription or medical supervision is disseminated, such as the use of misoprostol or mifepristone, “which in the face of an unwanted pregnancy act as antiprogestational agents, used to induce abortion, which in most cases in risky conditions are consumed without medical supervision ”.

Clinical trials regarding the termination of pregnancy without professional supervision and in risky conditions, have shown that women who consumed mifepristone or misoprostol experienced abdominal pain, uterine cramps, vaginal bleeding or spotting, as well as the tearing or rupture of the uterus generating severe bleeding. , which will require surgical intervention, causing in some cases, maternal or fetal death.

It considers that this practice should be treated as a public health problem due to the conditions in which the drugs are acquired, misleading advertising information through the internet, since “the sale and supply of abortion drugs without a prescription of risk generating complications in the pregnancy and the health of the women ”.