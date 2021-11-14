They find the tooth of a giant prehistoric shark on the Buenos Aires coast

Millions of years ago, the Atlantic Coast looked much warmer and more tropical than it is today. In its seas, populated by a great diversity of giant marine mammals, the great terror was the great extinct shark, popularly known as “Megalodon”. In Argentina, finds of this prehistoric species had already been made in Entre Ríos and Patagonia. Recently, and for the first time, a tooth of this specimen was found on the Buenos Aires coast.

“Diego Gambetta, director of the Museo de Mar de Ajó, discovered, thrown on the beach, this huge tooth. The investigations made by a team of paleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences and the Azara Foundation, revealed that it was the species Carcharocles megalodon, neither more nor less than the famous animal from the movie Shark”, Explained Federico Agnolin, associate researcher at CONICET, to the CTyS-UNLaM Agency.

The name “Megalodon” means, precisely, “giant tooth”. And it is not for less: his teeth were over 17 centimeters high, with a thick and heavy crown and strongly serrated margins, like those of a saw. “What is most often found of this species are the teeth, because its body had a cartilaginous skeleton. So it is more difficult for it to fossilize. At most, loose vertebrae or remains of the jaws have been found, where the cartilage is more resistant ”, explained Agnolin, doctor in Natural Sciences.

The “Megalodon” jaw, the researchers explained, had a total of 276 teeth, arranged in five rows. “Each tooth has several backs, which are going to replace it. And with every bite they took, to hunt their prey, they might lose teeth. That helps to have a better chance of finding these teeth, “added the researcher.

Illustration of tooth found from Carcharocles megalodon. Image source: courtesy researchers.

Studying a single fossil can sometimes tell a lot about the extinct animal. Experts estimate that the “Megalodon” was between 15 and 18 meters in length, “an impressive size when compared, for example, with the living white shark, which reaches six meters in length. In addition, its weight would have exceeded 50 tons ”, detailed Agnolin.

After studying the fossil found in Mar de Ajó, Julieta De Pasqua, who is leading the investigation, concluded that the specimen to which the tooth belonged would exceed six meters in length and two tons in weight. Due to the characteristics of the tooth found, which is about ten centimeters long, experts believe that the specimen could be a juvenile, not an adult already developed.

There was, in this finding, something of luck, recognizes Agnolin. “What the sea has is that, just as it plucks the fossils from the seabed and throws them onto the beach, then it takes them back … and throws them back. So on, so the remains are usually very destroyed. This specimen was ‘clean’, it was not necessary to remove the rock, as with other fossils, and in very good condition ”, he highlighted.

The fortuitous discovery – added to the fact, Agnolin stressed, that Gambetta usually spends a lot of time traveling the coast, looking for fossils – shows the importance of the beach as a prehistoric site. “People, when walking along the coast, gather pebbles or snails, without even imagining that many of these elements are millions of years old. It is good to make people aware of that aspect and that, if you find something interesting, you should take it to the nearest museum. They have come to bring us, also from the coast, the humerus of a right whale, about 80 centimeters high. They are extremely interesting findings ”, concluded the researcher.