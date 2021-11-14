They ask for the return of Chicharito Hernández

The lack of goal in the Aztec National Team It continues to be an issue that worries the fans of our country. In this 2021, counting the friendly matches, the Nations League, the Gold Cup and the matches of the Octagonal Final towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, Mexico has achieved 33 goals in 22 games.

The top scorer of the year for Gerardo Tata Martino’s team is the Mexican naturalized, Rogelio Funes Mori, the forward scores five goals, followed by Hirving Lozano and Orbelín Pineda with four goals each. After them the Tecatito Corona, Diego Lainez, Herny Martín and Héctor Herrera They have two, while there are new ones with one.

Summary | United States 2-0 Mexico | Octagonal Final

The one who seemed to become the benchmark for the Azteca National Team attack was Raul Jimenez, but the unfortunate injury he sustained last year, which took him away from the courts for just over eight months, stopped the process. Although He could already get a goal with this year with the “Tri”, It was against El Salvador from the 11 steps.

The fans demand the return of Chicharito Hernández

The defeat before

United States 2-0

, enraged the fans of our countryWell, those ghosts and mockery of the “two to zero” returned and were not at all to the liking of the fans.

This is why, through a page that collects digital signatures, the followers of the team that directs “Tata” Martino set out to demand the return of the top scorer of the Mexican National Team, Javier Chicharito Hernández.

The Aztec forward had a very good season in MLS with a total of 17 goals in 21 games, He stayed very close to the scoring championship, but an injury that took him away 10 games did not allow him to fight to fill the scoring title.

The brand of former Manchester United and former Real Madrid he stayed at 52 points, when, in your last match with the Aztec National Team he scored against the United States in a friendly, September 7, 2019. Since then he has not worn the national shirt again.