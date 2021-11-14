These actors could become the next Iron Man in Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a very extensive list of projects for the future. More and more movies and series will join the saga that began in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro. And it is that although new stories and renewed characters are incorporated, the truth is that none will have the impact of the superhero played by Robert Downey Jr., which paved the way for the franchise of Kevin Feige grew to exorbitant levels.

Spoiler alert! In the last movie of Avengers, titled as Endgame and premiered in 2019 -After an extensive battle- Iron Man died and caused great pain in his companions and in the spectators. Many of them speculated that the character would return as another Hollywood actor and even placed their bets. However, it is most likely a role already seen in the MCU who occupies that place.

+ The MCU actors who can become Iron Man

3. Dominique Thorne

We have not seen it on the screen yet, but it will appear soon: Dominique thorne will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart. You will have your participation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and then his own series on Disney +. It is about a teenager with a passion for engineering who manages to enter the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Tony Stark and James Rhodes met. At 15, he manages to design his own version of the Iron Man suit, thus adopting the iconic alias of Ironheart.

2. Ty Simpkins

Although it did not have a role with repercussion in the saga, it was fundamental in one of the Iron Man films. In the third installment, Ty simpkins He played a boy whom Robert Downey Jr.’s character saves using his iconic helmet. From that moment on, he becomes his companion in adventures. It was called Harley keener and Avengers: Endgame reappeared, right in the funeral scene of the superhero.

1.Tom Holland

The race of Tom holland It has no ceiling: the characters it plays are becoming more and more ambitious. However, it is impossible to forget those first scenes in which Tony Stark and Peter parker They were beginning their very special relationship. Today is Spider-man and the protagonist of the most anticipated film of 2021. There is no doubt that he is the ideal candidate to fill the role that Iron Man had from the beginning of the MCU.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.