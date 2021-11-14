Tech These 15 Xbox 360 Games Have Been Suddenly Updated, Will They Get FPS Boost Soon? By Arjun Sethi - 53

In recent weeks, an interesting number of games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 have been quietly added to the Microsoft Store, the old Xbox Marketplace or have even received the “Fission” identification for compatibility with previous versions. Without a doubt, with the Xbox 20th Anniversary event just around the corner, it seems like Microsoft May Announce New Xbox Backward-Compatible Games. Although it seems that this would not be the only surprise, since a few hours ago they discovered that 15 Xbox 360 games have been suddenly updated, which could give us to understand that they will receive FPS Boost. As the user has shared @Xbudz via Twitter, 15 Xbox 360 games have been suddenly updated, giving us hints that they could be added to the list of games enhanced with FPS Boost, an interesting technology that allows players to enjoy the backward compatible games with a frame rate per second higher than that of the original version. These 15 Xbox 360 Games Have Been Suddenly Updated, Will They Get FPS Boost Soon? Gears of war 2

Dead space 2

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Alan Wake

Sonic unleashed

Gears of War Judgment

Fable Anniversary

Assassin’s creed

Sonic All Stars Racing Transformed

Kameo: Elements of Power

gears of war 3

Fallout new vegas

Darksiders

Sonic Generations We remind you that FPS Boost is ready to work as a system-level function, which is activated automatically when playing any compatible title as long as the console has the latest updates. When it is active, our console will show us the FPS Boost symbol in the upper right corner of the screen, next to the Auto HDR icon. Will these 15 games be added? We read you!

