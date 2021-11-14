There is concern in the US for the rise in Covid cases before winter; alert for disuse of the mask

AP .- The contagious delta variant of the Covid-19 is causing an increase in hospitalizations in the Rocky Mountain states in the United States and stoking harmful outbreaks in the north of the country, a worrying sign of what could unleash this winter.

While trends improve in Florida, Texas and other southern states that suffered the brunt of the increase in contagions in the summer, it is clear that the delta variant has not ended in USA. For him winter, the virus appears to be heading north and west, as people opt for indoor spaces, close their windows, and breathe enclosed air.

You can also read: Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Latino areas of California

“We are going to see many outbreaks in unvaccinated people against Covid that will result in serious illnesses and that will be tragic, ”reported Dr. Donald Milton, from the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

In recent days, a university in Vermont suspended social gatherings after an increase in contagions Covid-19 related to Halloween parties. Boston authorities closed an elementary school to control a outbreak. Hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado have been overrun with patients.

In Michigan, the Detroit metropolitan area has once again become a focus of contagions, with about 400 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized. The use of face mask in Michigan it has declined to roughly 25% of the population, according to several polls followed by experts from the University of Washington.

“Concern about the Covid it’s mostly gone, which is unfortunate, ”said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of the health departments of 20 central and northern Michigan counties. “I feel strange walking into a store with a mask. I am a minority. It’s very different. Nowadays there is a really unusual environment, ”he said.

New Mexico is running out of beds in intensive care units despite the rate of vaccination against Covid in the state is higher than the national average. A decrease in immunity of people might have something to do with it. People who got vaccinated against coronavirus in the early stages but not yet received booster dose maybe it’s shooting the numbers contagions, even if they still have some protection from the most extreme consequences of the virus.

It may interest you: Jill Biden leads campaign to vaccinate minors against Covid-19 in schools

“The delta variant and the decrease of immunityThe combination of these two has set us back, ”said Ali Mokdad, a professor of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Washington. “This virus is going to be with us for a long, long time,” he said.

The delta variant master the contagions throughout the United States, representing more than 99% of the samples tested.

No state in the country has reached a vaccination rate high enough, even when combined with the immunity induced by contagion, as if to avoid the type of outbreaks that are currently registered, stressed Mokdad.