The unexpected message from Jaime Munguía hours after their fight

The Tijuana boxer Jaime Munguía It is measured tonight, Saturday, November 13, against Gabriel Rosado, in a power-to-power match that you can see live on Box Azteca from 11:00 PM.

A few hours from the meeting of the Mexican, Munguía released a message that was not expected, and that caused a stir among its followers, as it raised expectations for what it will show in Anaheim California.

Munguía had already advanced to half a week in the official press conference, that his preparation having in the corner Erik “Terrible” Morales, has been the most demanding of his career in professional boxing, so we would see in the stringing the best version of the border warrior of 25 years old.

Jaime Munguía’s posting prior to his match against Rosado

The boxer who marches in professional boxing Unbeaten in 37 fights, of which 30 have won by knockout, indicated that he will not disappoint any of his fans, who have sent him messages of encouragement in the face of the duel against the Puerto Rican.

“I have taken the time to read all your comments on social networks and I really thank you for always being there, in a few hours I promise to leave everything in the ring and not disappoint you because that and more you deserve. Cheer up #teammunguia! ”.

With this last message, Munguía embarks on a high-caliber challenge for Box Azteca, one week after the 15th anniversary celebration, where

Jaime Munguía

It has been an important part in the last 4 years.

Munguía’s last 5 fights

2021-06-19 vs Kamil Szeremeta | Won by RTD

2020-10-30 vs Tureano Johnson | Won by RTD



2020-01-11 vs Gary O’Sullivan | Won by TKO

2019-09-14 vs Patrick Allotey | Won by KO

2019-04-13 vs Dennis Hogan | Won by MD