The two players that Gerardo Martino would stop calling due to poor performance

Gerardo Martino would have Jesús Gallardo and Sebastián Córdoba in his sights in the duel against Canada. (Photo: Rodrigo Sura / EFE)



The National team of Mexico has lost its unbeaten at Octagonal Final and have completed the first stage, so they would be beginning the second stage of the elimination heading to Qatar World Cup 2022. But some players would be playing more than a single match, according to information from Halftime, there are two members, mainly, that are in the crosshairs of Gerardo Martino due to his low gambling in recent months.

The next Tuesday Nov. 16, Mexico will visit Canada on the court of Commonwealth Stadium with capacity for 56 thousand spectators. This would be one of the most complicated visits in this elimination process for the Aztec team, so they will seek to add in Canadian territory, which has become one of the teams stronger of the area.

The coach of Mexico is in doubt about the continuity of the elements Jesus gallardo of the Rayados of Monterrey and Sebastian Cordoba of the Eagles of the America, because the Argentine strategist has realized that they have gone to the low performance, both in their clubs as at the national level, so that their calls for the next meetings would be at risk.

For his part, the player of the azulcrema team has played a total of 13 matches with the team of Santiago Solari, 9 of them as owner and registering 3 annotations. Also, his team ended up as Leader absolute of Scream Mexico A21. With Mexico during this octagonal he has participated in 3 of 7 matches, so he accumulated186 minutes and marked a goal.

Salvador Reyes would be one of the substitutes before the possible withdrawal of Jesús Gallardo from the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

On the other hand, the La Pandilla footballer has played in 12 games during the Opening 2021, managing to score on one occasion and adding the 69% of the total of the minutes played. With Gerardo Martino’s team, in the World Cup process he has participated in 6 matches and entering change into one, being one of the elements with more minutes played.

According to the information, the men who would replace these two elements are two other players who are active in their respective teams: in the case of América it would be the side, Salvador Reyes and the midfielder, Alfonso Gonzalez from Monterrey.

Also, after falling to his counterpart from the United States, the fans joined to demand the return of Javier Chicharito Hernández to the Mexican National Team. The forward of the LA Galaxy the season of the MLS with 17 annotations on 21 matches. However, his team could not qualify for the next round of the contest.

The fans of Mexico have asked for the return of Chicharito to the national team. (Photo: Raúl Herrera / EFE)

Finally, the Mexican fans were present on social networks, making their request to return with the national team to the trend. Chicharito, as well as the convocation of Salvador Reyes. Other players who could play that position are Osvaldo Rodriguez of the Emeralds from Lion and Gerardo Arteaga of the Genk from Belgium.

Gerardo Martino, in addition to having lost his undefeated record, entered history with the Mexico National Team, but not in the way he would have liked, since the adverse score in Cincinnati became the first coach of the Tricolor in adding three consecutive defeats against USA. The statistic did not occur since 2009 during the World Cup qualifications South Africa of the 2010 and the gold Cup, without counting the setbacks they suffered in friendly matches.

