The technicians who could replace Martino in the Mexican National Team

Gerardo Martino’s process towards Qatar 2022 begins to be questioned, since the coach has not been able to defeat the North American team in high-profile matches and the team does not show a defined style of play, in addition to being questioned by the players he constantly summons.











The defeats to the United States in the Nations League, 2021 Gold Cup Final and recently the knockout match, have caused a sector of the Mexican fans and the sports press to ask for a change in the technical direction of the Tri, to arrive in another way to Qatar 2022.

For these reasons, we introduce you to the coaches who could fill the position of ‘Tata’ Martino in the event that Femexfut decides to implement new ideas in the Mexican National Team.

Matías Almeyda

The Argentine is one of the options that have been handled in Femexfut for a long time, since get to know the Mexican soccer player and Liga MX in detailHowever, the now coach of the San José of the MLS has a contract until December 2022, so if they decided to bring him in, the federation would have to pay a large amount of money to get his services.











Jaime lozano

After getting the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, The young coach became the object of desire for several teams, since he has proven its quality and because he knows perfectly the new values ​​of Mexican soccer, in addition to being available.











Ignacio Ambriz

‘Nachito’ Ambriz is another Mexican coach who could come into play in the event that Gerardo Martino leaves the ranks of Tri. His achievements in the Mexican soccer and its trajectory in Spain, make the former Huesca technician an ideal candidate, in addition to the fact that he is unemployed.











Antonio Mohamed

‘El Turco’ has mentioned on several occasions that he would like to direct the Mexican National Team. He knows Mexican soccer well and has been champion with America, Monterrey and Tijuana, In addition to this, he has already managed in European soccer and is currently unemployed.











Miguel Herrera

The now coach of Tigres is a card that Femexfut would not rule out to take to the national team, since he has given results in the MX League and has the experience having managed Mexico in the 2014 World Cup in BrazilHowever, he is currently focused on the felines and would have very little chance of leaving his position to take the reins of the Mexican National Team.











