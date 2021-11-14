The Secretary of Health and mayors elected visit the hospital and health centers of the western area

Attention. The Secretary of Health, Marco Cantú Cuevas, endorsed teamwork with the elected mayors of the western region.

Cuernavaca, Morelos.- At the head of the tour in the medical units of the Morelos Health Services in the western area, the Secretary of Health, Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, endorsed the commitment of the state government to strengthen medical care for the benefit of citizens.

In the company of the elected mayor of Tetecala, Rosbelia Benítez Bello; as well as the municipal presidents who will take office as of January 1, 2022, Jorge Toledo Bustamante, from Mazatepec, and Francisco León and Vélez Arriaga, from Miacatlán, visited the General Hospital of Tetecala, “Dr. Rodolfo Becerril de la Paz ”, in addition to health centers in the region.

Marco Cantú Cuevas stressed that “through teamwork with the municipal authorities that will begin their duties in 2022, it is important to join forces to improve health care in the communities.”

The secretary added that “one of the state public policies in health is to guarantee access to health services for vulnerable groups, therefore it is important to maintain constant communication between the authorities to provide a better service to the population.”

By: Drafting Ddm / local@diariodemorelos.com