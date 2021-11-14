The secret ingredient Jennifer Aniston puts in coffee to start the day

At age 52 Jennifer Aniston it is splendid. Without having done abuse of surgeries like some of his colleagues, he maintains a very good skin and above all he continues with his classic super shiny and voluminous hair.

What is your secret?

The actress of Friends He spends time taking care of his image, and these days he shared a routine that he performs every morning to feel good. To the classic morning coffee Jennifer Aniston adds a spoonful of a secret ingredient: collagen cream.

In the video he shared with his followers on social networks you can see the step by step of how to prepare the coffee.

First place a tablespoon of the collagen cream powder in the bottom of the cup.

Then pour in the hot coffee.

Add warm milk and milk foam.

To finish, add a touch of cinnamon powder.

Watch the step-by-step video of Jennifer Aniston’s coffee.

The dietary supplement that uses the actress of Friends has 10 grams of collagen per serving and is made with coconut milk powdered. It tastes like vanilla, is free from dairy products and he has not gluten.

“Our Collagen Cream adds a delicious collagen boost and flavor to any hot cup of coffee or tea. Easily mixed into hot liquids and without the need for refrigeration, this cream can be enjoyed at home or on the go. Packed with the energy-boosting MCT fats from coconut milk powder, our collagen creamer is dairy-free and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners, ”the manufacturers explain.

Among the benefits of this type of supplement, they stand out for giving the skin greater elasticity, which provides a more youthful appearance. Strengthens the skin, hair, nails and joints. Helps to have healthier bones.

Tips for spectacular hair

Jennifer Aniston always took time to take care of herself to look and feel good. But this year she went one step further, as like many celebrities, she decided to launch her own beauty brand, which she called Lolavie. Of course hair was the first point she got to work on.

The first product in its line that it launched is called Glossing Detangler and it is a multifunctional spray that detangles, hydrates, protects and gives shine to all types of hair. It is made from chia seeds, improves the appearance of hair and protects it from future damage. Another component, lemon, is responsible for providing shine, and vegetable ceramides work as a powerful conditioner.

‘I use detanglers all the time when I get out of the shower due to the condition of my hair. Getting a good one is difficult, that’s why I decided to create one that was like ‘the Swiss army knife of products: a heat protectant, which restores nutrients and vitality to the hair follicle, it also adds shine,’ the actress explained in an interview.