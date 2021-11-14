The secret ingredient in Hemsworth’s protein shake

Chris Hemsworth’s Post Workout Shake Secret Ingredient: Dates

Your trusted chef, Dan Churchill, tells us the full recipe

Celebrity chef Dan Churchill, responsible for the recipes of Chris Hemsworth for his application Centr, both in his stages of volume for Thor and to lose weight, he knows all the secrets of the Australian actor’s diet. “To begin with, each body is a world and we are all different. So it is not about eating the same as Chris, but taking note of some of his secrets,” he explains.

“Chris sometimes takes in more than 5,000 calories a day to reach the carrying capacity he needs,” explains Churchill. “Not everyone needs that, but to gain volume and kilos it can be a good formula.” And these are Hemsworth’s macros: 50-55 percent carbohydrates (list the 50 foods with the most carbohydrates) 20-30 percent fat and 20-30 percent protein Also remember how to count and calculate the calories you eat.

Chris Hemsworth eats four meals a day

Breakfast consists of oatmeal (one and a half cups) along with almond butter and hemp seeds as “good fats.” Hemsworth often has a shake with breakfast, something like a “salted caramel whey protein date shake.” The ingredients of the shake: skim milk, oatmeal, vanilla extract, vanilla protein, dates and a pinch of low sodium salt. And the DATE is his secret to make the shake taste delicious.

For a first lunch, Churchill likes to bake a tray of smoked chicken. The second has another smoothie and more oven, this time a tray of salmon with brown rice. And for dinner, “Chris Hemsworth takes chicken to failure.”

And then there is the dessert, which is not a trap. Churchill likes to put on peanut butter cookies and more dates, which he prepares in bulk for the entire Hemsworth team.

Hemswroth Recipe: Banana and Date Smoothie

What you will need:

1 date, pitted and previously soaked in boiling water

1/3 cup (80 ml) almond milk (or dairy alternative like skim milk)

1/2 frozen medium banana

2 scoops vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

5 whole almonds

4 large ice cubes

How to do it:

Combine all ingredients, including date soaking water, in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. And inside, straight to the muscles!

